Should I Update to macOS 15.3 Beta? Probably Not—Here’s Why

macOS 15.3 Developer Beta is here, and if you’re an Apple enthusiast, your first instinct might be to update your Mac. After all, every new update brings the hope of unlocking highly anticipated Apple Intelligence features. With each iteration, it feels like we’re inching closer to the full suite of tools Apple teased at WWDC24.

But hold off for a moment—updating might not be worth it just yet. The risks far outweigh the rewards for most users, and diving into an unfinished beta could just cause avoidable problems. Here’s everything you need to consider.

1. Annoying Security Prompts

Developer Beta releases of macOS Sequoia are flooded with security pop-ups. You’ll notice them the most when you’re sharing your screen, mirroring your iPhone, or taking screenshots. Almost every attempt will trigger a permission request. If you frequently use these functions, the repeat interruptions will eventually cause slowdowns and overload your system processes.

While meant to improve security, the constant prompts feel like false alarms. When alerts happen too often, users start ignoring them, ultimately defeating their purpose. It’s merely an inconvenience that slows your Mac without adding real protection until Apple works out the kinks.

2. System Performance Issues

Apple Intelligence tools in macOS 15.3 demand significant system resources, and they’re far from optimized. AI processes (e.g., generating responses or managing tasks) overwork the CPU and RAM. The extra load leads to sluggish performance, stuttering animations, and occasional (or not-so-occasional) overheating.

These performance problems will improve with time, but right now, this release feels unfinished. If you rely on your Mac for daily tasks, prepare yourself for a lot of lagging.

3. App Instability

Many third-party apps, including system-heavy tools like Adobe Creative Cloud and Microsoft Office, haven’t been updated for macOS 15.3. They might crash, glitch, or refuse to launch altogether. And if tech giants like them are still catching up to the new API, smaller developers are likely to struggle with incompatibility too.

That said, these issues won’t last forever. Developers will release patches once macOS 15.3 stabilizes, but for now, expect unreliable app performance if you’re using Developer Beta.

4. Potential Data Loss

macOS betas always carry a risk of corrupted or lost data. With Apple Intelligence now accessing system-level files to generate content, there’s a higher chance of bugs causing storage conflicts or file corruption.

If you’re installing the beta, back up your data first. Apple recommends this step for a reason: losing files to a buggy AI feature isn’t worth the early access.

5. Limited Support for AI Features

As an Apple Beta Software Program member, I understand the risks that come with Developer Beta releases. Honestly, I could ignore them all if I really wanted. But the biggest letdown here is that macOS 15.3 still doesn’t come with the full suite of Apple Intelligence tools. We’re only just getting Genmoji. Even what’s available feels half-baked, delivering inconsistent results that don’t justify the update.

Overall, I don’t think it’s worth updating your Mac to macOS 15.3 Developer Beta. You’re getting very few new features, plus they’re not even guaranteed to work well yet. In my opinion, only consider updating if you enjoy beta testing. You can check out new functions, report every bug you encounter, and help Apple develop a much more stable macOS release. Otherwise, I suggest waiting for a stable or a Public Beta version.