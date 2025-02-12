Should I Update to macOS Sequoia 15.3.1? The Pros and Cons

Just a few weeks after the debut of macOS Sequoia 15.3, Apple rolled out macOS Sequoia 15.3.1, a small but significant update packed with some bug fixes. If you’re unsure whether upgrading to macOS Sequoia 15.3.1 is the right move, this article has all the details you need to make an informed decision.

macOS Sequoia 15.3.1 Brings Important Security Fixes

Apple typically recommends downloading and installing the latest software update for the best experience. Let’s see if this holds for the newest rollout.

According to Apple release notes, the new macOS Sequoia 15.3.1 brings important security fixes and is recommended for all users. However, this update has no published CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure) entries. Since it has no fixes or vulnerabilities listed, we don’t have an idea of the issues it addresses.

We hope Apple publishes the CVE entries soon, so the users have all the information before installing the update.

At the moment, there’s no urgent need to install the update. So, you can consider waiting for the next point release.

macOS 15.3.1 Compatible Devices

Like other versions of macOS Sequoia, the newly-released update is available for all Apple Silicon Macs and some Intel models. Check out the complete list below:

iMac Pro 2017 or later

2017 or later Mac Mini 2018 or later

2018 or later Macbook Pro 2018 or later

2018 or later iMac 2019 or later

or later Mac Pro 2019 or later

or later MacBook Air 2020 or later

2020 or later Mac Studio (All models)

How to Download macOS Sequoia 15.3.1

Open System Settings on your Mac. Go to General > Software Update. Download and Install the update.

Apple has also released macOS Sonoma 14.7.4 and macOS Ventura 13.7.4 for users running the older software versions.

If you own an iOS 18-compatible device, be sure to update to iOS 18.3.1 as soon as possible.