Should I Update to watchOS 11.2 RC? Here’s What You Need to Know

With the arrival of watchOS 11.2 release candidate (RC), some folks are debating whether they should update or not. Overall, I think it’s best to wait, and I’m going to explain why while providing a couple of reasons why I feel this way. Although certain people may want their device to always run the next big thing, this might be one update worth holding off on.

Should You Move to the watchOS 11.2 RC? What to Know

I’ve already taken a look at what you can expect within this wearable’s latest operating system. Essentially, new features include Sleep Apnea notifications likely arriving to other countries, some new fitness awards, some OS tweaks, and a couple of other quality-of-life improvements. It’s not an incredibly large jump like watchOS 10.

The release candidate did introduce a new feature: the ability to pause or resume video recordings using the Camera Remote app. It’s a really cool feature, yes, but should you download the release candidate for it? Probably not.

That said, if you’re already running a beta of watchOS 11, then yes, you should probably install the release candidate. It’s pretty likely that it will be an upgrade from a beta release in terms of bug fixes and security improvements.

Of course, if you’re the type who installs betas anyway, it’s likely you’re already running the RC (I hope you enjoy it!). If you’re not the type to run betas on your devices, then I think you’ll be fine waiting for the official release of watchOS 11.2.

When Is watchOS 11.2 Releasing?

Considering a release candidate is close to the final version of the software before it sees release, it’s pretty likely that watchOS 11.2 will see release sometime very soon. Many expect iOS 18.2 to drop sometime during the week of Dec. 9, so watchOS 11.2 will probably be released during this time as well. This is assuming no bugs are found within the release candidate.

Image Credits: Apple

Remember that you can always check for a watchOS update via Settings > General > Software Update either from your Apple Watch or through the Watch app on your iPhone. No need to navigate to Settings when using the app. Remember that your Apple Watch needs a charge of fifty percent or better, and it needs to be on its charging puck for the update to commence. Your iPhone will also need a Wi-Fi connection.

While I don’t think people need to rush to install the watchOS release candidate, you may still want to look at what the iOS 18.2 RC has to offer.