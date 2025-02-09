Should You Wait for the iPhone SE 4 or Buy an iPhone 13/14 on Sale?

If you’re looking for an affordable iPhone upgrade, you might be debating between the rumored iPhone SE 4 and a discounted iPhone 13 or iPhone 14. Sure, “affordable” and “iPhone” aren’t usually in the same sentence, but for Apple, these are as budget-friendly as it gets.

That said, picking the right one is a bit tricky. Here’s everything you should consider so that you don’t make the wrong decision.

iPhone SE 4: What to Expect

Although Apple has yet to officially unveil the iPhone SE 4, leaks and industry reports hint at several key upgrades. The device is expected to feature a larger 6.1-inch OLED display, moving away from the outdated iPhone 8-style design.

Face ID will likely replace Touch ID, marking a major shift for the SE lineup. It may also include an A18 chip, delivering performance on par with the iPhone 16. Camera improvements, including Night Mode, are anticipated, along with a switch to USB-C. With these upgrades, the price is expected to rise, potentially starting at $450–$550.

Why Buying an iPhone 13/14 on Sale Might Be the Better Move

If you don’t want to wait months for a phone that hasn’t been officially announced, consider the following reasons to buy an iPhone 13 or 14 now:

1. Immediate Availability & Proven Performance

The iPhone 13 and 14 are already available and heavily discounted at major retailers. Both models include the powerful A15 chip (which still outperforms many Android flagships), vibrant OLED displays, and dual-camera systems with Night Mode and Cinematic Mode. They also support Face ID and 5G, making them competitive choices in the current market.

2. Discounts Make Them a Bargain

The iPhone 13 is typically priced around $300 these days, which is a lot less than the expected cost of the iPhone SE 4. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 has been discounted to $350 or less, offering a newer device with improved battery life and camera features.

3. No Compromises on Features

While the iPhone SE 4 may inherit some of the latest tech, it could still cut corners (e.g., a single camera, lower build quality). The iPhone 13/14 are complete packages with no major drawbacks.

Who Should Wait for the iPhone SE 4?

If you prefer a brand-new model over an older one. If you want USB-C instead of Lightning. If you like compact, budget-friendly devices but want Face ID.

Final Verdict: Buy Now or Wait?

If you need a phone immediately, purchasing a discounted iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 is a great choice. However, if you can wait a few months and prefer the latest technology, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 may be worth considering.

The challenge for the SE 4 is that Apple’s continued discounts on older models make them highly competitive. If you find a good deal on an iPhone 13 or 14, it’s a smart investment that eliminates the uncertainty of waiting for an unannounced device. Weigh your priorities (availability versus newer features) before making your decision.