Ted Lasso Season 4 Is Official: Here’s Everything We Know

After months of speculation and mixed signals, Ted Lasso Season 4 is officially happening, and fans of the optimistic coach from Kansas couldn’t be happier. Apple TV+ has confirmed the return of one of its most beloved series, bringing with it the promise of more heartfelt moments, clever humor, and biscuit-fueled inspiration. Whether you’re Team Richmond or just here for the hugs, here’s everything we know so far.

Is Ted Lasso Season 4 Really Happening?

Yes, it’s real! Ted Lasso is coming back for Season 4. Apple TV+ has officially confirmed a new installment of the Emmy-winning hit. This comes after months of uncertainty, with Season 3 initially billed as the final chapter of the story.

Image credit: Apple

Fans and even cast members had hinted that it might be the end of the road, especially with the show’s emotional Season 3 finale. But the love for the characters, the show’s ongoing popularity, and strong fan demand clearly played a role in bringing everyone back to the pitch.

While it’s not yet clear whether this will be a full traditional season or a continuation in a new format (more on that below), one thing’s for sure: we haven’t seen the last of Coach Lasso.

What We Know About the Cast and Storyline

Returning Cast

So far, these fan favorites are expected to return:

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

as Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

as Rebecca Welton Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

as Roy Kent Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

as Coach Beard Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

as Keeley Jones Nick Mohammed as Nate Shelley

While not all casting details are confirmed, most of the core ensemble has expressed excitement about returning in some capacity.

Departures and Surprises

There are rumors that a few characters might take a backseat this time, or that the spotlight may shift to new faces or spinoff-style arcs. A possible new direction could focus more on AFC Richmond without necessarily centering every episode on Ted himself, especially as Sudeikis has hinted that his full-time involvement might shift.

Story Direction

No spoilers here, but early chatter suggests Season 4 could be a new chapter rather than a direct continuation. Think: evolution, not reboot. Whether that means new coaching challenges, international football, or a shift in leadership at Richmond remains to be seen, but the core themes of heart, growth, and belief are expected to stay intact.

When Will Season 4 Be Released?

While Apple hasn’t shared an exact release date yet, here’s what we know:

Writing is underway , and production is expected to follow soon

, and production is expected to follow soon Based on previous release patterns, a mid-to-late 2025 launch seems likely

seems likely Any production delays due to scheduling, writing, or potential strikes could impact that, but the team appears eager to deliver sooner rather than later

As soon as Apple TV+ announces a firm date, we’ll update, but in the meantime, fans can rewatch and speculate.

Where and How to Watch Ted Lasso

Available Exclusively on Apple TV+

You can stream all episodes of Ted Lasso, including upcoming seasons, exclusively on Apple TV+.

How to Watch:

iPhone or iPad (Apple TV app)

(Apple TV app) Mac or Safari browser (tv.apple.com)

or (tv.apple.com) Apple TV streaming device

Smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Xbox, and more, just download the Apple TV app

Subscription Info:

Apple TV+ is $9.99/month

A 7-day free trial is available for new users

is available for new users 3 months free when you buy a new Apple device

For fans who weren’t ready to say goodbye, this is the best news since Ted brought biscuits to the boss.

Whether Season 4 continues the current story or charts a fresh path with familiar faces, one thing is clear: Apple TV+ knows just how much this show means to viewers around the world.

So go ahead, rewatch your favorite episodes, laugh with Coach Beard, cry with Roy Kent, and get ready. Richmond isn’t finished yet.