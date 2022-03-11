Use Focus Mode to Make your iPhone a Gaming-Only Device

There’s no limit to what an iPhone can do, though sometimes you may need to limit who is accessing your phone. You value your information and privacy, but what if a child wants to play games on your phone? Fortunately, Apple has created a solution through their new Focus Mode. Introduced in iOS 15, Focus Mode allows you to create different profiles for your phone, and in this article, we will be looking at how to create a profile for children to play games. After entering this mode, your Home screen will only show games until the mode is exited. All notifications will also be silenced. Once it is properly set up, accessing this mode can be done from the Control Center.

Set up your Gaming Focus Mode

The first thing to do is make sure that all of your games are on a single screen. Access the Home screen editor by hard pressing on an app and selecting Edit Home Screen. You will then be able to drag and drop all of your games onto a single page.

Once this is completed, you will need to set up your Focus mode.

Open Settings and select Focus .

and select . In the top right corner, tap the ‘+’ button.

When it asks “What do you want to focus on?” select Custom .

. Name your Focus mode whatever you would like, and choose a color and icon you want.

The next screen will ask if you want to allow notifications for any contacts or apps. Select who you would like, or leave it empty.

Once your profile is created, select Home screen and turn on Custom Pages .

and turn on . Choose the screen your games are on.

Once this is done, you are all set! You can turn this setting off and on from Control Center. Be warned that tech-savvy children will be able to disable Focus mode, though most children will just be excited to be playing games.

What Else Can I Use Focus Mode For?

Focus mode isn’t just for keeping children away from your private data; you can also use it for:

Taking a break from social media. Focus mode allows you to hide social media apps, allowing you to take a break.

Set up your device so that it can be used exclusively for work.

Selecting only the apps you use while driving can make your device road-trip friendly.

You can create a Focus mode designed and tailored to your sleep schedule.

There are many possibilities when it comes to the profiles you can create with Focus, so feel free to explore and see what works best for you.