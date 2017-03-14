View Your Calendar in Fantastical 2 for iOS While Adding an Event

Jeff Butts

My go-to calendar app, on both Mac and iOS, is Fantastical 2. The intelligence built into adding events is, well, fantastic. The only drawback in the iOS version of Fantastical 2 is that your calendar is hidden while you’re adding an event. With just a swipe, though, you can view your calendar in Fantastical 2 for iOS without missing a beat or losing what you’ve already typed into your event.

Fantastical for Mac Makes It Easy

In Fantastical 2 for Mac, the default view already makes it easy to view your calendar while adding an event. When you start typing, the full calendar displays beneath the event you’re adding. You can see at a glance what else is happening on the day you’re planning for, so you can avoid conflicts. It’s not so easy in the iOS version, but it’s still possible.

Swipe to View Your Calendar

That’s really all it takes. One simple swipe. While you’re entering your new event in Fantastical for iOS, swipe down on the red bar at the top. Your event will move out of the way, to the bottom of the screen, and you can view your calendar to check it for conflicts. You can even tap on events already on your calendar without losing what you’ve added in your event.

What Are Your Favorite Fantastical Tips?

Hopefully, this tip will help you make even better use of the power within Fantastical 2 for iOS. It may be a paid app, but it’s well worth every penny for anybody juggling a busy schedule. What are your favorite tips for using Fantastical 2 for Mac or iOS? Let us know in the comments below.

