How To Watch The Inauguration on Apple TV and Online

The Presidential inauguration kicks off on Friday, January 20. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Many websites and news outlets will be live streaming it, and you won’t need a cable subscription to watch it.

Inauguration Schedule

Friday, Inauguration Day

11:30 A.M ET (8:30 PT).—Swearing-in ceremony

Afternoon (no specific time) —Parade

7 P.M. ET (4 PT)—Inaugural balls

Saturday

10 A.M. ET (7 PT)—National Prayer Service

10 A.M. ET (7 PT)—Women’s March on Washington

How To Watch

You’ll be able to watch the inauguration on a wide variety of devices, including your Apple TV, iPad and iPhone. Apple’s new TV app makes it easy to sign in with your TV provider and download the app you need.

Broadcasters: ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, PBS, Fox News. Of those providers, ABC and NBC are both available in the TV app. Twitter, Facebook and YouTube will also have live streams going.

Broadcasting Times (via CNET)

CBS News will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its live stream page. Live coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT).

will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its live stream page. Live coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT). ABC News will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its live stream page. Live coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT).

will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its live stream page. Live coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT). CNN will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its home page. Live coverage begins at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT).

will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its home page. Live coverage begins at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT). Fox News will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its live stream page. Live coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT).

will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its live stream page. Live coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT). NBC News will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its home page. Live coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT).

will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its home page. Live coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). Twitter is partnering with PBS News Hour to live stream the inauguration here. Live coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT).

is partnering with PBS News Hour to live stream the inauguration here. Live coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT). YouTube will have news outlets broadcasting on their channels, including Bloomberg Politics, C-SPAN, Telemundo and USA Today.

will have news outlets broadcasting on their channels, including Bloomberg Politics, C-SPAN, Telemundo and USA Today. Facebook doesn’t have a link or a schedule, but you can be sure the social network will prompt you and place it high in your news feed.

Devices You Can Use

Thanks to all of the platforms that will broadcast a live stream, you’ll be able to watch the inauguration on virtually any device. Android, Web, iOS and Windows devices are all included.