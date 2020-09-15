On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Apple is hosting an event titled ‘Time Flies’. It starts at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT, and there are lots of ways to watch.

How To Watch The Apple Event

YouTube – Apple is now in the habit of live streaming its events on YouTube. You can set a reminder so you do not mist the start.

– Apple is now in the habit of live streaming its events on YouTube. You can set a reminder so you do not mist the start. The Apple Website – Parts of the company homepage are dedicated to show the event.

– Parts of the company homepage are dedicated to show the event. Apple TV app – Devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Macs etc will allow you to watch the event via the Apple TV app.

Of course, be sure to stick with us on the TMO live blog during the event, and a special episode of the Daily Observations podcast afterwards.