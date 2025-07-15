What’s New on Apple TV+: July 2025 Top Shows, Specials, and Premieres

There’s a lot to look forward to on Apple TV+ this month, including the return of Foundation, a six-part wildlife docuseries, and an all-new Snoopy special. Whether you love epic sci-fi, emotional thrillers, or lighthearted animation, this month’s lineup has something for everyone.

Table of contents

What’s New on Apple TV+ This Month

Here’s the complete schedule of new shows, season premieres, and specials arriving this month on Apple TV+.

Release DateTitleFormatEpisodes at LaunchDescription
Fri July 11Foundation — Season 3Sci-fi Drama1 of 10The galaxy-shaping saga returns as Hari Seldon’s predictions face new threats in the wake of empire collapse.
Fri July 11The Wild OnesDocuseriesAll 6A stunning deep dive into Earth’s most elusive wildlife, narrated with cinematic beauty.
Fri July 11SmokeCrime ThrillerEp 3 of 8As the body count rises, secrets from the past start to unravel in this gripping slow-burn thriller.
Fri July 18Snoopy Presents: A Summer MusicalAnimated SpecialOne-offJoin Snoopy, Woodstock, and the Peanuts gang in a heartwarming musical adventure.
Wed July 23Acapulco — Season 4Comedy Series2 of 10The retro resort hijinks continue with new faces, old flames, and plenty of laughs.
Fri July 25Echo Point (NEW)Mystery Drama1 of 6A former detective returns to her eerie hometown to investigate strange disappearances.
Wed July 30TechTalks: The Next Wave (NEW)Limited Series2 of 4Visionary tech leaders and inventors reveal what’s next in AI, space, and sustainability.

Note: Release info is accurate as of the latest Apple TV+ calendar. Ongoing series like Smoke are updated weekly.

How to Get Apple TV+ for Free or Save Money

Looking to enjoy Apple TV+ without the extra cost? Here are a few tips that might help:

  • Free Trial with New Devices: If you’ve recently bought an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you may be eligible for 3 months of Apple TV+ at no charge.
  • Apple One Bundle: Combine Apple services like Music, iCloud, and TV+ under a single subscription and save monthly.
  • Student Discount: College students subscribed to Apple Music also get Apple TV+ included for free.

Why Apple TV+ Is Worth Checking Out

Apple TV+ keeps growing, both in scope and quality. With no ads, day-one global releases, and a focus on thoughtful, original content, it stands out among streaming services. If you’re into dramas, documentaries, or animated specials, this month delivers a bit of everything, all tied together by Apple’s signature polish.

