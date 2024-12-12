When Will iOS 18.3 Beta Drop? Here’s What We Know About the Release Date

With iOS 18.2 already out, it’s time to find out about the next versions. Check below what we already know about the iOS 18.3 release date.

Chances are the 18.3 Developer Beta will be released in December. A few weeks later, the public betas should arrive, with an RC likely to be announced in January.

The testing for iOS 18.2 took quite some time because it was a significant update with many new features. Since iOS 18.3 is expected to be way less complex, its testing period will likely be shorter.

Is There a Beta Program for iOS 18.3? Can I Join It?

In any case, you may want to get the update as soon as possible. The best way to do that is by registering in Apple’s Beta Program.

There are two types of pre-release versions. Developer Betas will arrive sooner, but they’ll lack features and be less stable, so bugs and crashes are expected. While Public Betas aren’t as bumpy, some glitches may be present. They are released after the Developer Betas and provide a more reliable experience.

Release Candidates are, technically, part of the Public Beta. As the name implies, these versions are likely good enough for general availability. The final version and the last RC often have the same build number as the RC. This indicates there’s no difference between both releases.

What iPhone Models Will Support iOS 18.3?

Apple doesn’t usually drop device support in the middle of its annual release cycle. That means all devices compatible with the first iOS 18 version should support iOS 18.3 as well.

Simply put, these are the iPhone XR, XS, and newer models. If you own any of these devices, you will be able to update to iOS 18.3 from its release date.

Keep in mind, however, that older phones usually are incompatible with some features. For instance, Apple Intelligence is only compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 lineup.

To be fair, you don’t need to be in such a rush for iOS 18.3. While it’s always good to have the newest possible software, iOS 18.2 has plenty of features for you to explore.