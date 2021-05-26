Support for Apple Music lossless audio arrived with iOS 14.6 and macOS Big Sur 11.4. However, not all devices will be able to get the benefit of the new feature. (There is a support document that also helps explain compatibility.)

Apple Music Lossless Audio Works On…

Headphones, receivers, or powered speakers with a wired connection.

Wired headphones connected to Apple’s Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter.

Built-in speakers on iPhone, iPad, and Macs running the latest iOS 14.6 or macOS 11.4 or later – listening to songs at sample rates above 48 kHz requires an external digital-to-analog converter.

HomePod and HomePod mini

Apple TV 4K running tvOS 14.6 or later – this does not support sample rates greater than 48 kHz though.

But Does Not Work On…

Any Bluetooth headphones or speakers, including Apple’s own AirPods and Beats, as Bluetooth connections do not support lossless audio.

AirPods Max even when using a wired connection. This is due to the fact that a wired connection to AirPods Max includes (at least) three conversions between digital and analog where data may be lost.

Certain Content Not Available in Lossless Audio

Broadcast radio, including both live and on-demand content from Apple Music 1, Hits, and Country, is not available in lossless. Nor are music videos. Apple Music subscribers can though redownload music from the catalog in lossless form.