Your iPhone 14 Purchase May Be Quicker and Easier Than You Think

The official date for the iPhone 14 announcement is in hand. Now, how can you make sure that you’re able to get the model you want when preorders begin? Let’s go through how Apple has helped speed up the preorder process in the past. We’ll also cover what murmurs we’re hearing about availability and other iPhone 14 purchase options.

When Can You Purchase Your iPhone 14?

Apple will announce the iPhone 14 on Sept. 7, a Wednesday. We expect preorders to begin that same Friday, Sept. 9. The first batch of iPhone shipments should be delivered by Sept. 16, with stock on hand in Apple Stores the same day.

In 2021 for the iPhone 13 launch, we outlined a way you could set up a shortcut to preorder your handset. It all happened right in the Apple Store app on your current iPhone. You’d choose the model, color and storage option ahead of time, then authorize your payment method. At the end of the process, you just tap the button to add the shortcut to Siri.

In the morning, when preorders open, all you have to do is wake up long enough to say, “Hey Siri, preorder my iPhone.” This is pretty nifty, since the preorder window opens at 5 a.m. Pacific time (a more reasonable 8 a.m. on the East Coast).

I don’t see any reason for Apple to leave that option out this year.

Other Ways to Buy Your Next iPhone

Of course, there are other ways to buy the new iPhone 14 when preorders open up. Cell carriers around the world are certainly preparing their own web pages for purchase. If you’re willing to wait until retail locations have stock on hand, your nearest Apple Store should be able to offer a limited supply on Sept. 16.

We don’t yet have any word on when other retailers will begin sales of the latest iPhone, including Best Buy, Target and so forth. We’ll update as that information comes available.

There’s also one more possible wrinkle that still needs ironed out. Speculation over the past few months hinted at a new iPhone subscription plan. We’ve not heard anything about this in some time, though. Apple may launch the hardware subscription plan with the iPhone 14, but that’s not guaranteed.

To refresh your memory, this sort of offer would allow you to make monthly payments just as you do when you lease a car. Each year, when Apple releases a new model of the iPhone, you have the option to turn in your old device for the latest and greatest. Unlike carrier installment plans and Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program, you never actually own the device.

Could Some iPhone 14 Models Show Limited Supply?

According to display supply chain analyst Ross Young, Apple is banking on the iPhone 14 Pro Max being the hottest seller. Accordingly, display panel production and shipments are tracking the highest, to keep up with demand. Unfortunately, various COVID-19-releated lockdowns in China could still affect supplies of certain models.

In particular, some analysts believe the new iPhone 14 Max has been running behind schedule. This is the 6.7-inch non-Pro model, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the Cupertino-based tech giant has the issue under control.

All of that being said, it’s really a guessing game at this point. Apple has, at least for the iPhone, weathered supply chain disruptions amazingly well. Could some models be in shorter supply than others? Certainly, especially the aforementioned iPhone 14 Max.