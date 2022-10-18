Amazon Price Drops: $200 Off M1 MacBook Air, 2021 iPad for Less Than $300, plus AirTag Accessories

Today, Amazon has three great Apple deals. You can pick up the 2020 M1 MacBook Air for a record-low price, and last year’s iPad is available for less than $300.

M1 MacBook Air (2020)

You can buy the M1 MacBook Air for a new record low price of $799. This is Apple’s 2020 256GB M1 MacBook Air model. This price is down $200 from $999. (The newer M2 MacBook Air will cost you $1099 and up.) This deal on the M1 MacBook Air is available for the Space Gray, Silver and Gold colors.

2021 iPad

Amazon is also offering the 2021 iPad models at a steep discount. The 2021 iPad boasts the A13 Bionic chip and a 12 MP Ultra Wide front facing camera with Center Stage. Now you can buy the 10.2-inch iPad for $269 at Amazon. This is down $60 from $329. This price is for the 64GB Wi-Fi model in Silver or Space Gray.

AirTag Loop

Another deal available today is on the Apple AirTag Loop accessory. The lightweight and durable AirTag Loop makes it easy to attach an AirTag to your bag. The Loops are available from just $9.00. This price is for the Apple AirTag Loop – Capri Blue model only. The original price for the Loop is $29.