Deals: $69 Off Apple Watch Series 7, Record Low Price

Today, Amazon is offering new low prices on the Apple Watch Series 7. These discounts are available across the line of aluminum Series 7 watches. The 41mm GPS Series 7 is now at $329.99 in four different band/case color options. Apple’s 45mm GPS, 41mm GPS + Cellular and 45mm GPS + Cellular are also available for $69 off. This is a limited time offer.

How to Save $69 on Apple Watch Series 7

These limited-time Apple Watch deals are available on Amazon.

41mm GPS Series 7, Now $329.99

Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band – $329.99

(Product)RED Aluminum Case with (Product)RED Band – $329.99

Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band – $329.99

Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band – $329.99

45mm GPS Series 7

Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band – $359.99

(Product)RED Aluminum Case with (Product)RED Band – $359.99

Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band – $359.99

Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band – $359.99

41mm GPS + Cellular Series 7

Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band – $429.99

(Product)RED Aluminum Case with (Product)RED Band – $429.99

Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band – $429.99

Midnight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band – $429.99

45mm GPS + Cellular Series 7

Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band – $459.99

(Product)RED Aluminum Case with (Product)RED Band – $459.99

Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band – $459.99

Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band – $459.99

Midnight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band – $459.99

