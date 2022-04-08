Deals: Apple Magic Keyboard $56 Off for 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Discounts on Smart Keyboards for Other iPad Models

At Amazon today, you can find deals on a variety of Apple keyboards for various iPad models. The biggest discount comes with the Apple Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The white color is currently priced at $293 and is compatible with 5th, 4th and 3rd generation devices. Also on sale are Smart Keyboard options for other iPad models.

How to Get a Discounted Apple Magic or Smart Keyboard for your iPad

The limited-time Apple keyboard deals for your iPad are available on Amazon.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch

The Apple Magic Keyboard is the ultimate accessory for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The discount currently applies to the white color keyboard. The keyboard is compatible with the 5th (most recent), 4th and 3rd generation (2021, 2020 and 2018) devices.

The Apple Magic Keyboard features:

A comfortable, responsive typing experience.

A trackpad and backlit keys.

A USB-C port for charging.

Front and back protection for your iPad Pro.

A floating cantilever design allowing you to adjust your iPad for the perfect viewing angle.

Buy Now

Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad (9th, 8th and 7th gen) and iPad Air (3rd gen)

The Apple Smart Keyboard is available for $111.97, a 30% discount, and is compatible with the latest, 9th gen, iPad as well as the 8th and 7th gen iPads and the 3rd gen iPad Air.

The Apple Smart Keyboard features:

A full-size keyboard.

Easy connection with no need for pairing or charging.

Slim and lightweight front cover protection for your iPad.

An appealing charcoal color.

Buy Now

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch or iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd and 2nd gen) and iPad Air (5th and 4th gen)

There are two Apple Smart Keyboard Folio models available for a discount right now at Amazon. The iPad Pro 12.9-inch model is available for $179 and is 10% off the regular price. The other keyboard model fits either the 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd or 2nd gen) or the iPad Air (5th or 4th gen) and is available for $169.98, a 5% discount.

The Smart Keyboard Folio Features:

A comfortable keyboard.

Easy connection with no need for pairing or charging.

A durable, lightweight design that protects the front and back of your iPad.

For iPad Pro 12.9-inch

Buy Now

For iPad or iPad Air

Buy Now