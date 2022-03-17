Deals: Apple’s 14-Inch MacBook Pro With All-Time Record Low Prices ($250 Off)

Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro is an amazing laptop available for a premium price. Today you can find two MacBook Pro options at one of the best discounts we have seen.

How to Save $250 on MacBook Pro

Amazon today is offering the new 14-inch MacBook Pro starting with the M1 Pro/8‑core CPU/512GB SSD model for $1,749.00, down from $1,999.00. This MacBook features a 14-core GPU and 16GB RAM. This is an all-time low price on this version of the MacBook Pro. This sale is only available in Space Gray. You won’t need a coupon code. You’re looking at $250 in savings while marking a new all-time low.

Furthermore, prices on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro/10-core CPU/1TB SSD have dropped to $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00. This MacBook features a 16-core GPU and 16 GB RAM. This deal is only valid for the Silver color option. This is another record low price on the new MacBook Pro.

