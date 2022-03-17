Deals: Apple’s 14-Inch MacBook Pro With All-Time Record Low Prices ($250 Off)

Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro is an amazing laptop available for a premium price. Today you can find two MacBook Pro options at one of the best discounts we have seen.
How to Save $250 on MacBook Pro
Amazon today is offering the new 14-inch MacBook Pro starting with the M1 Pro/8‑core CPU/512GB SSD model for $1,749.00, down from $1,999.00. This MacBook features a 14-core GPU and 16GB RAM. This is an all-time low price on this version of the MacBook Pro. This sale is only available in Space Gray. You won’t need a coupon code. You’re looking at $250 in savings while marking a new all-time low.
Furthermore, prices on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro/10-core CPU/1TB SSD have dropped to $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00. This MacBook features a 16-core GPU and 16 GB RAM. This deal is only valid for the Silver color option. This is another record low price on the new MacBook Pro.
14-inch, Apple M1 Pro features
- Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance
- Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever
- Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games
- 16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance
- Longer battery life, up to 17 hours
- 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
- Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID