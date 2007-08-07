Analyst: New iMacs "Impressive"

Apple released new iMacs on Tuesday with an updated look and faster processors. American Technology Research analyst Shaw Wu called the new iMac "impressive," and thinks it will help differentiate the company even more from its competition.

"We find the new iMacs impressive with their thinner and sleeker aluminum and glass enclosure (similar to iPhone), new Intel Santa Rosa platform with faster Core 2 Duo processors, advanced ATI Radeon HD graphics, and lower price points," he said. "We believe the entry-level $1199 model with large 20-inch widescreen will sell particularly well (particularly among switchers) given its very competitive price-performance."

He also feels that although iLife i08 and iWork i08, also released yesterday, wonit add significantly to Appleis bottom line, the software suites will help to set the company apart.

"What intrigued us the most is the new iPhoto with its new ieventsi sorting and grouping capability for very large photo libraries and long awaited Numbers spreadsheet application to complete its productivity suite," he said.

Mr. Wu is maintaining his "Buy" rating and US$185 target price for Appleis stock. Apple is currently trading at $134.08, down 0.95 (0.70%).

