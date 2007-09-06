HD Radio Products Will Allow iTunes Tagging

HD Radio has teamed with Apple on a free service that will allow HD Radio listeners to tag songs for later purchase in iTunes, according to Electronic House on Friday.

The service works as follows: on supported devices, when listening to HD Radio, a song can be selected or tagged. Later, the song will appear in iTunes and can be purchased.

The service is a joint effort between Apple and iBiquity Digital. Broadcasters who participate will need to implement the system on their radio stations.

Right now, the user will need a compatible system, and the only two available in time for Christmas will be the Polk i-Sonic Entertainment System and the JBL iHD. Additional products are expected in 2008 for home and car.