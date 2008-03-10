Microsoft Posts Security Patches for Mac Office 2008

Microsoft posted the first update v12.0.1, for Office 2008 on Tuesday. The update addresses issues related to security, stability and performance. The update also fixes a problem created by the original installer that set a UID incorrectly and affects computers with more than one user.

The knowledge base article covers the security bulletin MS08-014, security update details, improvements to the MS Office components, system requirements, and a link to the updater package released on March 11th.

For those users who want to dig into the technical details and see how the UID fix is managed on the command line, Macworld published a tutorial in January. However, users should install the complete update package to take advantage of all the additional improvements and security fixes in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Entourage.