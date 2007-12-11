Montage 1.3 Adds Final Draft Export, Leopard Compatibility

Mariner Software announced the immediate availability of Montage 1.3 on Wednesday. The update for the screenwriting application added the ability to export scripts in the Final Draft .fdr format and added support for Mac OS X 10.5.

The new version also added the ability to export scripts in the .sex format for production scheduling applications, added iScript support, improved file import performance, fixed several bugs, and more.

Montage 1.3 is priced at US$139.95 The upgrade is free for version 1 customers.