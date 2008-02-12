Mozilla Unveils Firefox 3 Beta 3

Mozilla announced the immediate availability of the third public beta of its Firefox 3 Web browser on Wednesday. Firefox 3.0 Beta 3 gained a more Mac-like interface, improved security support, and more.



The beta also gained a new download manager, overall performance improvements, the ability to add keywords to bookmarks, an add-ons manager, and URL auto-complete that suggests Web addresses based on your browsing habits.

Firefox 3.0 Beta 3 is free and available for download at the Mozilla Web site.