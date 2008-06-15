Nolobe Unveils Iris Image Editor

Nolobe announced the immediate availability of Iris 1.0 on Monday. Iris is a digital photo and image editing application for Mac OS X 10.5 that sheds tool palettes for a single-window interface.



Iris

The application includes image editing tools, brushes, customizable paint settings, drawing tools, text support, and layer support. Iris supports several image formats including TIFF, PNG, JPEG, JPEG-2000, GIF, BMP, PICT, PSD and more.

Iris is priced at US$79 and is available at the Nolobe Web site.