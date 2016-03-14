Use the π Symbol on Your iPhone on Pi Day

Today is Pi Day. While some people might say that Tau is more relevant than Pi, it's still Pi Day. With that in mind, you may want to wish your friends a happy Pi Day. And while that's cool, it's even cooler to wish them a Happy π Day (OK, well, it may or may not be cooler to do this, but it's definitely geekier!).
Unfortunately, we don't have a π symbol in emoji on iOS. So in order to send that symbol you'll either have to copy it from the text of this article and paste it in ... or you can do what we did in the first place: add the Greek keyboard to your iPhone and type it from there!
The steps are simple. Head to Settings > General > Keyboards > Keyboards, tap Add New Keyboard... and choose Greek from the list.
Add a Greek keyboard to your iPhone to enable access to the letter Pi.
Now that you've got the Greek keyboard available, simply switch to it by tapping the Globe icon down in the lower-left corner of your iOS keyboard and, when you cycle through to Greek, tap π!
Wish your friends a Happy π Day by choosing the letter from the Greek keyboard
Happy Pi Day! Or, well, Happy π Day!
Comments
THANK YOU !!!
for that
oops!
TMO’s Comment editor rejected the indigestible end of posting, above, which was,
“THANK YOU !!!
for that totally* revolutionary information !!!”
——————————-
(* in which the 2 “t’s” in the word “totally” were unicode smallcase “tau” characters, copied/pasted from my MacBook’s “Characters” window.)
Tau Day is an annual celebration of the circle constant τ = 6.283185…,
which takes place every June 28 (6/28 in the American calendar system).
What a onederful day it would be for me to celebrate (if I’m still here to do so), with all the folks at Michael Hartl’s party, on that extra special annual Tau Day celebration of the circle constant* on 6-26-2031 !!!
———————
(* the circle constant t = 6.283185…, )
τ = 6.283185…,
Or use a Unicode app. There are several, I use this one:
Unicode Pad by Ziga Kranjec
https://appsto.re/us/iMetw.i
