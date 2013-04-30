Another alternative to Google's soon-to-die Reader RSS service rolled out on Tuesday called Feed Wrangler. Right now the service includes a Web interface and an iOS app, but a native Mac client is promised to be coming soon. It can import your RSS feeds from Google Reader, supports filters and searches, supports Instapaper and Pocket, and includes a clean interface both on the Web and on the iPhone and iPad. There's also an API for other developers that want to add support to their apps. Feed Wrangler costs US$18.99 a year, which we're hoping means it has a better chance of sticking around than Google Reader.