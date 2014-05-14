George R.R. Martin, author of A Song of Ice and Fire (you might know it better by the name of the first book, A Game of Thrones, but Bryan won't let me mention the TV show) recently confessed to Conan O’Brien that he regularly uses two computers: his computer for internet browsing and email and what have you, and then his “writing” computer, a DOS 4.0 machine that runs Wordstar 4.0. This particular software anachronism was released in February 1987, the same month Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” hit #1 on the Billboard charts. Check out the video and if you have some time, let the site keep playing videos to see more of the interview and some “spoilers” from George R. R. Martin himself.