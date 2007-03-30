This week's big news came from Adobe: Creative Suite 3 has been officially unveiled, and its a landmark. Jeff, and special guest Jay Nelson, Editor of Design Tools Monthly, explain why in this week's Context Machine.
Apple Report: Pimp My Creative Suite
Direct Link: MP3 Version
This week's big news came from Adobe: Creative Suite 3 has been officially unveiled, and its a landmark. Jeff, and special guest Jay Nelson, Editor of Design Tools Monthly, take charge in this week's Context Machine. Ricky asks them what exactly CS3 is good for (aside from a set of very expensive coasters). Also, a look at some cool products to pimp your CS3.
