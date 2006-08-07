John and Dave discuss the announcements from today's WWDC Keynote, and then return to previous topics to address your questions about Automator and TiVo. This is chock full of info you won't want to miss!
Mac Geek Gab #64: Mac Pro, WWDC, and the Mailbag - Automator, TiVo, and More!
Show notes for TMO To Go: Mac Geek Gab For August 7th, 2006
Stuff mentioned:
- Intel-based Mac Pro
- Intel-based XServe
- KnockOff - Dave's Local Cover Band
- Time Machine - Apple's upcoming automated Backup utility
- Windows XP System Restore
- Analysts Not Surprised, but also Disappointed with Apple's Announcements
- TMO's Live WWDC Keynote Updates
- Dr. Mac's Guide to Backing Up Your Mac
- Reality Distortion Field
- Steve Christiansen's SuperClock
- Virtual Desktop Pro
- ChatFX
- Apple LCD Displays Get Cheaper
- Starlogic LCD Display - Cheap, and worth it
- Hanso Foundation and Sublymonal - Co-branded commercials integrated with Lost
- Alex - New Voice In Panther
- CoreAnimation - Reminds us of Sprites
- Description of WWW
- NCSA Mosaic
- Scotty Principle
- WWDC 2006
- Dilbert's Project Uncertainty Principle
- Mythical Man Month
- Temporary Storage Automator Actions - Variable approximation in Automator
- TiVo
- TiVo and Bonjour/iChat incompatibility
- TiVo (Series 2) with VOIP Setup Solution
- Vonage - Refer Through Dave and help yourself *and* Dave out. :-)
- Podcast/Portable Media Expo
- - You're downloading today's show from CacheFly's network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- MacGeekGab AAC Enhanced Feed - Thanks to Michael, aka Computernap!
(even an audio comment, if you please!), post in the comments below, Skype your message to "macgeekgab", or call and leave a voice-mail at 206-666-GEEK!
