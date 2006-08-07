John and Dave discuss the announcements from today's WWDC Keynote, and then return to previous topics to address your questions about Automator and TiVo. This is chock full of info you won't want to miss!

Mac Geek Gab #64: Mac Pro, WWDC, and the Mailbag - Automator, TiVo, and More!

Show notes for TMO To Go: Mac Geek Gab For August 7th, 2006

Direct Links: MP3 Version or AAC Enhanced Version (courtesy of Michael, aka Computernap!).

Theme Music: "The Answer", written by Jeff Steblea and Brian Ayles, as performed by Go Figure.

