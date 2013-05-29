Apple CEO Tim Cook spent an evening this week talking with Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher at the AllThingsD D11 Conference where he shared his ideas on wearable technology, opening up iOS more to third-party developers, and acquiring other companies. Jeff and Bryan offer up their perspective on Tim's comments, talk about what they expect to see at June's World Wide Developer Conference, and make a couple friendly wagers, too.
ACM 206: Tim Cook D11 Wrap Up & WWDC Preview
