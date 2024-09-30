How to Fix Apple Watch Stuck at “Preparing WatchOS 11 Update”

Apple released watchOS 11 with a handful of new and useful features. However, not everyone can try them out, as some people report that their Apple Watch is stuck at “Preparing WatchOS 11 update.”

So, we’ll try to resolve this issue and, hopefully, help everyone get the newest watchOS version on their wearables.

If your Apple Watch is stuck at “Preparing” while updating to watchOS 11, it could be due to several reasons. Here are some potential causes and solutions:

There is a bug inside the update file.

Unstable internet connection.

Insufficient storage.

Low Apple Watch battery.

Now that we know the possible culprits let’s see what we can do to resolve this issue and finally install watchOS 11 on your Apple Watch.

1. Restart Your iPhone and Apple Watch

We will start with the oldest trick in the book, just in case there’s no serious issue and your devices need a restart.

To restart your iPhone, Press the Volume Down and Side buttons simultaneously. The power-off slider will appear. Slide it to the right to shut down your iPhone. Then, turn on your iPhone again.

To restart your Apple Watch: Hold the Side button until the slider appears. Then, tap the shut-down button in the upper right corner. Drag the slider to the right to power off your Apple Watch.

Once you turn on your Apple Watch and re-establish the connection with your iPhone, try installing the update again.

Most people who faced this issue said that deleting the update file and initiating the process again does the job. Here’s how to do that:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Go to General > Storage. Look for the watchOS 11 update file and delete it. Now, restart both your iPhone and Apple Watch. Initiate the update again.

3. Charge Your Apple Watch

Make sure that your Apple Watch is charged before attempting the update. The watchOS update process requires a significant amount of battery power, and if your watch is below 50%, the update might get stuck at the “Preparing” stage.

So, if the battery level is below 50%, place your Apple Watch on its charger and wait for it to charge before attempting to update again.

4. Check your Internet Connection

If your Apple Watch is still stuck at “Preparing Update” while installing watchOS 11, it could be due to a poor Wi-Fi connection. An unstable internet connection may prevent the update from downloading properly, which can, in turn, cause all sorts of issues later.

So, check if your internet connection is stable. If it isn’t, connect to another Wi-Fi network or try and resolve potential problems with the one you’re currently connected to.

5. Turn off Bluetooth

If watchOS 11 is still stuck at “Preparing Update,” try turning off Bluetooth. The update is typically transferred from your iPhone to your Apple Watch via Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth can sometimes interfere with the stability or speed of this transfer.

When both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are active, the iPhone and Apple Watch may try to communicate over Bluetooth, which is slower and less reliable for transferring large files like an update.

When you turn Bluetooth off, the update file will be forced to transfer via Wi-Fi. So, go ahead and turn off Bluetooth on your iPhone and try to initiate the update process again.