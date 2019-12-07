Download Instagram Photos, Hashtags, and Locations with 4K Stogram [Sponsored]

Please join us in taking the makers of 4K Stogram for sponsoring TMO here this week. 4K Stogram is an Instagram Viewer and Downloader for macOS, Windows, and Linux. With it, you can download photos, videos, and stories from your friends’ public and private Instagram accounts, backup your Instagram profile and import your list of Instagram subscriptions. And best of all, you can get started for free.

Using it is simple, just enter an Instagram username, hashtag, or location and press the Subscribe button. From there you can explore and download Instagram photos, videos, and stories from different places, subscribe to any account’s photos and their following list.

We’ve been testing 4K Stogram here this week, and we’ve really come to appreciate the layout of the app. Being able to see multiple streams simultaneously makes for a very enhanced browsing experience. Once you see something you like, then you can dig in without the noise of anything else around it.

Video posts are fully supported here, and you can download them in MP4 format for viewing anywhere, truly freeing your content, letting you use it anywhere.

Leave 4K Stogram running and it will not only download your friends’ feeds, but also their stories. Never again will you miss something just because you forgot to check in one day. 4K Stogram will save those Instagram Stories for you for later viewing.

You can start now and download 4K Stogram for free and then activate premium features for just $9.95. That gives you up to 10 subscriptions, unlimited stories downloads, no ads, and more… and that one personal license can be used on up to three of your computers!

Download 4K Stogram today and see what it’s all about!