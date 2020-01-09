TMO CES 2020 Coverage Sponsor: Carbon Copy Cloner from Bombich Software

It is my pleasure to have Carbon Copy Cloner from Bombich Software on board with us as one of our CES 2020 coverage sponsors this year. Covering CES takes a huge amount of time, effort, and expense, and with folks like those at Bombich Software on board, we’re really able to sift through all the noise at CES and properly serve you, our Apple-focused audience.

With Carbon Copy Cloner, we also are able to leave our offices – and travel with our mobile offices – safe in knowing that our data is backed up in all places. Having a clone of your boot drive is super-important, and with the way macOS Catalina carved up the filesystem, you need to make sure you have the right tool for the job. Good news, because Carbon Copy Cloner is it.

Snapshot Management

With Carbon Copy Cloner, you can create snapshots of your APFS-formatted source and destination volumes, confident in knowing they’re done correctly and are bootable. CCC wisely uses a read-only snapshot of APFS-formatted source volumes to avoid interference from changes made to the source during the backup task.

In addition to making clones and other backups, Carbon Copy Cloner is the best tool we’ve found to manage snapshots on APFS. With CCC you can see a list of all snapshots available on a volume (including snapshots created by Time Machine), see how much storage is used by them, and even delete snapshots with just the press of a button.

Time Machine deletes APFS snapshots after 24 hours, but with CCC you can define your own snapshot retention strategy and keep them as long as you want.

Mike Bombich, The Ever-Informative APFS Expert

If you want to learn more about how APFS works on your Mac, Mike was kind enough to join us on Mac Geek Gab 796 this week and shed a ton of light on both what APFS is doing, and how you can best control it.

Free 30-Day Trial of Carbon Copy Cloner

Visit Bombich Software and download your 30-day trial of Carbon Copy Cloner now, giving yourself the peace of mind of backups, and showing them how happy you are for their support of TMO‘s CES coverage.