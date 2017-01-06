TMO CES 2017 Coverage Sponsor: Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock

Our thanks to Elgato for joining us this year as a sponsor for TMO’s CES 2017 coverage. The effort, planning, and expense it takes to comb through all the noise at CES and bring you targeted, relevant coverage is quite large, and without our sponsors we wouldn’t be able to do it all for you. Elgato sees the value in this and was very quick to jump on board to ensure that you would get the very best of what we have to offer this year. We’re very thankful for that, and we hope you are, too.
Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock
The Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock enables you to connect everything to your MacBook Pro all at once. It allows you to use only one cable to charge your computer, drive dual displays, network at full Ethernet speeds and more – and harness the full potential of USB-C. They’ve boiled it down to something quite simple: One cable. No compromises.
The highlights of this are:
- The ability to connect everything to your MacBook Pro or Windows notebook at once
- Charge your notebook with up to 85 W through the same cable you use to connect
- Two Thunderbolt™ 3 USB-C ports: extended versatility, including 5K display support
- Dual display support: up to 2x 4K resolution with smooth 60 Hz frame rate
- Three USB 3.0 ports: high-power device support for iPad, SuperDrive and more
- Built-in Gigabit Ethernet: enjoy increased network performance
- Stand-alone USB charging: charge devices when your computer is not connected
- Separate microphone input and amplified audio output
- Included software: conveniently eject all storage devices at once
No-compromise displays
Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock features a built-in DisplayPort that can drive any display up to 4K resolution at a smooth frame rate of 60 Hz. Whether you’re looking for a professional-grade setup to meet your standards of color reproduction, a non-glare solution to cope with reflections in your office, or a display that trumps all others in size, benefit from built-in versatility that meets your demands. Better yet, simultaneously connect a second 4K60 display to the USB-C port and enjoy unmatched productivity, without compromise.
No-compromise power
Providing up to 85 W of power, Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock charges your notebook through the same cable you use to connect it to your MacBook Pro. Gone are the days of lugging around your power brick, or running out of juice if you forgot to pack it.
Your USB devices will also benefit from superior power management: USB-C accessories are always properly powered with up to 15 W, while the built-in USB 3.0 ports can even charge your iPad, boost your iPhone charge, or power your Apple SuperDrive. And don’t think twice if you need to shut down or head out – Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock will charge your devices regardless of whether your computer is off or disconnected.
No-compromise versatility
The Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock offers two Thunderbolt 3 ports: one to connect and charge your computer, and one to extend the versatility of Thunderbolt even further. Connect cutting-edge accessories such as a 5K Thunderbolt 3 display, an ultra-fast storage solution, or an adapter for your legacy Thunderbolt 2 devices. And thanks to the versatility of USB-C, you can also opt to connect your USB accessories or an additional display to the same port – just as you would on your MacBook Pro or Windows laptop, minus the cable mess.
No-compromise access
With three SuperSpeed USB 3.0 ports, your workspace remains organized even when you unplug your notebook. Rest assured that your backup drive is there to provide safety in the background, and don’t keep re-plugging your devices in and out because of your computer’s limitations. Even better, an easily-accessible USB port on the front of Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock makes plugging in that client’s thumb drive a breeze, without having to deal with adapters or flaky connections.
No-compromise networking
Wired network connections are faster and more reliable than any Wi-Fi network, and with Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock, you can tap into the full performance of Gigabit Ethernet. Enjoy speedy connections to your servers, uninterrupted downloads from the internet and reliable file transfers with your co-workers – without an additional adapter dangling awkwardly from the side of your notebook.
No-compromise sound
Even your headphones or external speakers can stay connected with the built-in, amplified, stereo audio port. An additional, independent audio input port enables you to simultaneously connect a high-quality microphone for crystal-clear conference calls, or any other project that profits from having your voice heard.
No-compromise convenience
When it’s time to leave, individually ejecting external drives can be a hassle. With the free Elgato Thunderbolt Dock Utility, avoiding data loss is just a click in your menu bar away: conveniently eject all storage devices at once and immediately see when it’s safe to disconnect your Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock. Enjoy unplugging from work – quicker.
Ports and Support
We love geeky details and we know you do, too, so here’s everything the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock has:
- 2x Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB-C) with support for:
- Thunderbolt (40 Gb/s)
- Computer Charging (up to 85 W)
- Device Power (up to 15 W)
- USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gb/s)
- DisplayPort (up to 4K at 60 Hz)
- 1x DisplayPort with support for:
- DisplayPort 1.2 (up to 4K at 60 Hz)
- HDMI 1.4b (up to 4K at 30 Hz)
- 1x RJ45 10/100/1000BASE-T Gigabit Ethernet
- 3x USB 3.0 (5 Gb/s, 1.5 A, USB Battery Charging 1.2 & UASP)
- 1x 3.5 mm Headphone Output (amplified analog stereo)
- 1x 3.5 mm Microphone Input (mono)
- 1x Power Input (DC 20 V, 8.5 A)
Visit Elgato today to learn more about the new Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock. You’re definitely going to want to check one of these out for your new MacBook Pro!
