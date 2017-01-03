TMO CES 2017 Coverage Sponsor: The Omni Group

I’m very happy to welcome The Omni Group as the first of our CES 2017 sponsors this year. It takes a lot of effort and, yes, money to mount effective coverage of a show like CES, and we’re very fortunate to have a company like The Omni Group on board with us this year to help make it happen.
The Omni Group is an independent Mac and iOS development shop located in Seattle, Washington. They understand the importance of focus, and they work on four apps.
OmniFocus
OmniFocus is all about personal productivity—as simple or advanced as you need it—on both Mac and iOS. Capture exactly what you need to do using your Apple Watch, Siri, and even automation services like Zapier or IFTTT.
You can organize your projects and actions into things that make sense for you, like “Home,” “Work,” and “Play” folders, and set up Due Dates so that tasks don’t fall through the cracks. OmniFocus can even use iOS’s geofences to alert you when you’re passing a location you’d like to be reminded of, like a grocery store!
All your OmniFocus data is encrypted when syncing with Omni’s Sync Server, and only you and your devices have the key.
OmniGraffle
OmniGraffle got a huge update this year when Omni released version 7. OmniGraffle 7 is all about quality of life improvements and new features, each making work faster and easier for anyone who thinks about UI, UX, graphics, or diagrams every day. Peppered with a lot of niceties, including Touch Bar support, OmniGraffle is great for creating mockups and sketches, explaining concepts, importing, manipulating, and exporting SVGs, and even streamlines sticker pack creation for iOS!
OmniPlan
OmniPlan is serious project management with a focus on being easier to use than anything else; it’s actually easy to start, plan, visualize, and manage your projects. The most recent release, OmniPlan 3, introduced the Multi-Project Dashboard, a brand new Network Diagram view to visualize the flow of your project, and Earned Value Analysis for tracking project progress and cost.
It’s available on iPad and iPhone for when you’re working on your projects to the field. Plus, sync for free with Omni’s Sync Server, or self-host the projects on a standard, open-source web stack.
OmniOutliner
OmniOutliner, Omni’s long-standing outlining app is on its way to seeing version 5. Public Test started just a month or so ago and is driven by customer feedback. Outline filtering, distraction-free writing, and more of those features oft-requested by users are coming in 2017. Users include students, lawyers, writers, note-takers, budgeters, and so many more. Among those are some of us on the TMO staff. Truly an app work checking out.
The Omni Group
The Omni Group embodies their commitment to creating high quality software, backing it up with the attentive support, and works hard to make sure you understand they’re focused on keeping you happy and their software current. Omni even spent a bit of the most recent year figuring out how to add free 14-day trials to their Mac App Store apps. They’ve gotten halfway there: OmniGraffle and OmniPlan are the first two, with OmniFocus and OmniOutliner coming soon. Head to omnigroup.com to learn more about each of their apps.
Again, I’m happy to extend our sincere thanks to The Omni Group for coming aboard with us and helping to support our CES coverage as we kick off 2017.
If you are interested in sponsoring TMO, please email us and we’ll get you more details.