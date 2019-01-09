TMO CES 2019 Coverage Sponsor: Carbon Copy Cloner from Bombich Software

It is my pleasure to welcome and thank Bombich Software and Carbon Copy Cloner for coming on board to help sponsor our CES 2019 content here at TMO this week. Covering CES is a big task and takes a lot of resources. We need the time and manpower to comb through all the noise in Las Vegas this week to filter out just the stuff you want to know about. Without companies like Bombich Software helping us do this, our coverage wouldn’t be nearly what you get today.
Keeping You In The Know About Your Mac
As most of you know, Carbon Copy Cloner’s main task is backing up your data in a way that’s easy to restore, recover, and even boot from. But CCC does so much more than that. CCC keeps you in the know about how your data – and your system – are being managed so that when the time comes where you need to rely upon and use that data you don’t have any surprises.
On newer Macs with the T2 chip, for example, Carbon Copy Cloner will check to see if your system is set to allow booting from an external drive. If it’s not, CCC provides instructions for how to go into Recovery Mode and enable that (hint: Recovery Mode > Utilities > Startup Security Utility).
Keeping You In The Know about Snapshots and Storage
With the introduction of APFS and Snapshots, your Mac’s drive is managed very differently from the HFS+ days. Snapshots are one of the bigger changes here, and Carbon Copy Cloner has been enhanced to allow you to see and manage exactly how Snapshots are being used on your disk. This is because the folks at Bombich Software first spent countless hours learning about how Snapshots work in APFS, then added this functionality to the app.
But functionality is only valuable if you know how to use it. To that end, Mike Bombich put together this fantastic YouTube video explaining how to use CCC to fully manage your APFS Snapshots and really understand where your disk’s space is being used:
Saving you from failed macOS Updates
One of my favorite uses of Carbon Copy Cloner’s Snapshots mechanisms is related to bad macOS updates. More than any other software-related issue, a failed macOS update is the one thing that can leave your Mac in a completely unusable state. In the past this meant reinstalling your OS on top of your existing install, which takes time and is filled with its own risks.
With APFS, Snapshots, and Carbon Copy Cloner at your side, you can simply boot from your backup clone, launch CCC and revert back to the pre-update snapshot. Boom. You’re all set.
All this and more
If you’re not yet using Carbon Copy Cloner, today’s the day to start. Not only will you be getting some great functionality for your Mac and some peace of mind for yourself, but you’ll also be supporting a company that’s helping us all out this week with their sponsorship.
Visit Bombich.com and download your free 30-day trial today. And tell ’em thanks for us while you’re there, please!
