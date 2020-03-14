CleanMyMac X Cleans, Protects, and Speeds Up your Mac [Sponsored]

Please join us in thanking MacPaw, makers of CleanMyMac X, for sponsoring TMO here this week. CleanMyMac X is a complete one-stop solution to clean, protect, and speed up your Mac. You can also use its Smart Scan feature to remove hard-to-find junk and optimize your system.

CleanMyMac X Overview

CleanMyMac X is an app that not only cleans up all the unwanted junk on your Mac, it also optimizes your system for faster performance, and even checks for malware.

You can do a Smart Scan with one click of your mouse and rely on CleanMyMac X to spring clean and overhaul your Mac’s performance while you get on with other stuff. Smart Scan combines 7 essential modules to clean, optimize, and protect your Mac in one handy scan.

CleanMyMac X also gives you the option of cleaning up specific areas of your Mac, such as completely emptying the trash bins (no hidden rubbish left lurking), uninstalling apps and all the extra files that come with them, removing system junk, mail attachment junk, and iTunes junk as well as other features like finding and removing old and large files.

You can keep an eye on your Mac’s performance with the menu bar dropdown that shows the important stats:

You can also run an in-depth malware scan that finds and removes adware, ransomware, and all the other ugly issues that may be plaguing your Mac.

Your privacy is also protected with CleanMyMac X. You can instantly purge your browsing history, as well as traces of online and offline activity. The app also features a shredder that will completely erase sensitive data when enabled.

CleanMyMac X could make a big difference to the speed, safety, and storage space on your Mac. Tests conducted using a MacBook Pro (15 inch, 2016) with 512 GB of storage showed that using CleanMyMac X resulted in 4X faster boot time, 2.5X more responsive apps, and 5X gigabytes of free space. That machine obviously needed a cleaning, and yours might, too!

Go get your copy of CleanMyMac X today, and help to support one of our favorite apps (as any Mac Geek Gab listener will tell you, we recommend CleanMyMac X routinely on the show!).