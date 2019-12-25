Holiday Sale: Free Yourself from iCloud and Finder Limitations with DearMob iPhone Manager [Sponsored]

It is our pleasure to welcome DearMob back as our sponsor for TMO this week with DearMob iPhone Manager. A multifunctional tool to backup, transfer, and manage your iOS/iPadOS data, iPhone Manager gives you speedy incremental backups, the ability to selectively export or restore photos, music, contacts and more, with options to convert or encrypt files in the process.

And this week, coupon XMAS2019 gets you 50% off, making your price for DearMob iPhone Manager for Mac just $29.95.

DearMob iPhone Manager Features include:

Safe, incremental Backup & Restore: Selectively, fully or incrementally back up iPhone/iPad & restore in 1 click, frequently used before switching to a new iPhone or update to the latest iOS or iOS 13. You can even back up your iPhone to an External Hard Drive.

Selectively, fully or incrementally back up iPhone/iPad & restore in 1 click, frequently used before switching to a new iPhone or update to the latest iOS or iOS 13. You can even back up your iPhone to an External Hard Drive. Smart File Conversion: You can auto-detect & convert iOS-unsupported formats like MKV to MP4 and OGG to MP3. Additionally, you can auto-rotate video for full-screen playback & losslessly compress large video.

You can auto-detect & convert iOS-unsupported formats like MKV to MP4 and OGG to MP3. Additionally, you can auto-rotate video for full-screen playback & losslessly compress large video. Fast Transfers: According to user feedback, DearMob generally finishes transferring 100 4K photos in about 8 seconds, 100 songs in about 35 seconds, and a 1GB movie in 50 seconds.

We’ve tested DearMob iPhone Manager internally here, and it has performed well for us in our tests. Copy speeds as reported above were certainly confirmed, and the ability to do incremental backups is really the way it should be done, making things so much faster and more efficient.