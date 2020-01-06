TMO CES 2019 Coverage Sponsor: iMazing from DigiDNA

It is my pleasure to welcome and thank iMazing and DigiDNA for coming on board to help sponsor our CES 2020 content here at TMO this week. Covering CES is a big task and takes a lot of resources. We need the time and manpower to comb through all the noise in Las Vegas this week to filter out just the stuff you want to know about. Without companies like DigiDNA helping us do this, our coverage wouldn’t be nearly what you get today.

iMazing is the Swiss Army Knife of iPhone management

iMazing is a desktop app for macOS or Windows which lets you take control of your iOS data in ways simply not possible with Apple’s apps, including everything in Catalina. With iMazing you can:

Make Time Machine style backups

Easily transfer documents, media and content to and from your devices

Dig into system files

Access device and battery diagnostics

And more.

The best part? All of your data stays local, on your computer or on the drive of your choice, and backups can be encrypted for maximum privacy.

iMazing is constantly updated with new features.

In 2019, iMazing introduced brand new tools to export and print messages and WhatsApp chats, and a custom backup engine which is more sturdy than Apple’s and reports errors in far more detail. If you experience issues backing up with iTunes or the Finder, or even with iCloud, try backing up with iMazing – it may just work, and if it doesn’t, you’ll get an error that you can actually troubleshoot with.

Plus, DigiDNA promises that 2020 will be packed with new features too. They’ve been rewriting iMazing’s Photos browser from the ground up, with pro photographers in mind: expect super fast load times, access to detailed metadata, and a full array of export options letting you export just what you need. This feature is expected to ship this feature in a free update in February.

Additional, Free Utilities

The iMazing team is also behind a few complementary utilities:

iMazing HEIC Converter is one of the most popular utilities to convert HEIF images to JPEG or PNG, and

iMazing Profile Editor is a fully fledged configuration profile editor designed for Mac Sys-Admins.

Both of these tools are available on the Mac App Store and on iMazing’s website free of charge.

Try for Free, Buy for 30% off this Month

The best part? You can try iMazing for free right now, and then save 30% if you buy your full license this month (before the end of January, 2020). iMazing isn’t just one of my favorite utilities, it’s a favorite of the entire staff here at TMO, and for good reason: it picks up where iTunes, Music, and the Finder leave off. Truly a “must-have” for any macOS, iOS, and/or iPadOS user. Go get it now.