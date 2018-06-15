macXvideo: Free 4K Video Conversion and Effects Tool (Sponsor)

It’s our pleasure to welcome macXvideo as our sponsor here at TMO this week. macXvideo is a free app to prepare 4K videos for social sharing on YouTube, Facebook, and more. In addition, macXvideo provides some of the fastest video processing and conversion available, all wrapped in a graphic-rich user interface. Best of all, it’s available as a free download.

Processing Video

macXvideo processes video from sources in any resolution, format, and codec. It doesn’t matter if you took the video with your iPhone, iPad, DSLR, GoPro, DV Camcorder, or your drone; macXvideo is built to handle it all and compresses up to ten times better than the previous market leader with the same quality. macXvideo supports over 370 video formats, including MP4, MOV, MKV, MP3, H.264, and even the new HEVC format that Apple brought us with iOS 11.

Full 4K video at 60fps is supported, too, as are other, lower resolutions, meaning it really can convert just about anything you throw at it.

Editing Video

While macXvideo is a great, fast, efficient video converter, the fun comes with editing videos. You can cut, trim, and slice video to capture the essence and delete any unwanted parts. You can add subtitles and fun special effects to make your video both professional and personalized. macXvideo even lets you split a long video into multiple clips, then merge the chosen clips back into one final product. Adjustments for volume, brightness, contrast, and saturation are just the beginning of the effects you can apply.

macXvideo screenshot showing Wonder Woman being edited into an outline format.

Use macXvideo’s built-in effects library and editor to fully customize your output video.

Once you’re finished editing your video, just click “RUN” and macXvideo will start the process, letting you know which engines it’s using, including whether it’s using hardware, software, or both to get the job done. Once it’s finished, simply take the video file and upload it to YouTube to share with family, friends, and the world!

macXvideo screenshot with video conversion running preparing for YouTube upload

Process your video to your liking, then upload to YouTube or other social media.

The Geeky Bits

macXvideo takes a lot of care to handle all the geeky parts of video conversion without forcing you to learn it all. But for those of you that do know about this stuff, macXvideo supports hardware acceleration with Intel, Nvidia, and AMD hardware, making 4K video processing up to 5x faster than other software. It supports the new HEVC/H.265 formats for both compatibility and higher quality while taking up less space.

macXvideo conversion options screenshot showing all sorts of geeky, h.264 and frame rate options

macXvideo lets you see and set all of it’s options… if you like!

Get it for Free

If you ever have edit videos from your iPhone, iPad, GoPro, drone, or anywhere else, macXvideo is the tool for you. And, hey, it’s free! Go download it now and tell them thanks for providing this great tool for free.

