macXvideo: Free 4K Video Conversion and Effects Tool (Sponsor)

It’s our pleasure to welcome macXvideo as our sponsor here at TMO this week. macXvideo is a free app to prepare 4K videos for social sharing on YouTube, Facebook, and more. In addition, macXvideo provides some of the fastest video processing and conversion available, all wrapped in a graphic-rich user interface. Best of all, it’s available as a free download.
Processing Video
macXvideo processes video from sources in any resolution, format, and codec. It doesn’t matter if you took the video with your iPhone, iPad, DSLR, GoPro, DV Camcorder, or your drone; macXvideo is built to handle it all and compresses up to ten times better than the previous market leader with the same quality. macXvideo supports over 370 video formats, including MP4, MOV, MKV, MP3, H.264, and even the new HEVC format that Apple brought us with iOS 11.
Full 4K video at 60fps is supported, too, as are other, lower resolutions, meaning it really can convert just about anything you throw at it.
Editing Video
While macXvideo is a great, fast, efficient video converter, the fun comes with editing videos. You can cut, trim, and slice video to capture the essence and delete any unwanted parts. You can add subtitles and fun special effects to make your video both professional and personalized. macXvideo even lets you split a long video into multiple clips, then merge the chosen clips back into one final product. Adjustments for volume, brightness, contrast, and saturation are just the beginning of the effects you can apply.
Once you’re finished editing your video, just click “RUN” and macXvideo will start the process, letting you know which engines it’s using, including whether it’s using hardware, software, or both to get the job done. Once it’s finished, simply take the video file and upload it to YouTube to share with family, friends, and the world!
The Geeky Bits
macXvideo takes a lot of care to handle all the geeky parts of video conversion without forcing you to learn it all. But for those of you that do know about this stuff, macXvideo supports hardware acceleration with Intel, Nvidia, and AMD hardware, making 4K video processing up to 5x faster than other software. It supports the new HEVC/H.265 formats for both compatibility and higher quality while taking up less space.
Get it for Free
If you ever have edit videos from your iPhone, iPad, GoPro, drone, or anywhere else, macXvideo is the tool for you. And, hey, it’s free! Go download it now and tell them thanks for providing this great tool for free.
If you are interested in sponsoring TMO, please email us and we’ll get you more details.