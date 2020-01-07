TMO CES 2020 Coverage Sponsor: Other World Computing

Please join me in giving sincere thanks to Other World Computing for helping sponsor our TMO CES 2020 coverage this year. I saw someone say that if one person saw each booth at CES and didn’t have any travel time (an impossible feat!), you would get 26 seconds with each vendor. Our work for CES involves sifting through everything – much of it ahead of time – to find the specific things that are of interest to you, dear reader. Then we come out to Las Vegas and actually get to see and report on these things to see just how interesting they really are. That takes a lot of work, a lot of time, and a great deal of expense. OWC helps make that possible so we can bring you just the stuff you want to learn about, separate from the sea of craziness.

Speaking of stuff you want to learn about, OWC is high atop the list of companies with some very compelling things of interest to Mac and Apple users. Among those are:

Mercury Elite Pro Dock – With dual drive bays and seven connectivity ports including an SD 4.0 card reader, the OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dock is the do-it-all tool that will organize your digital life. You’ll have plenty of room to duplicate footage, create and manage archives, or render and process effects. Connect your favorite peripherals via USB ports. Ingest the day’s shoot or drone footage with the frontside reader.

ThunderBay Flex 8 – The industry’s first 3-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 storage, docking, and PCIe expansion solution for home offices, small businesses, content creators, and video production professionals.

Akitio Node Titan – The Akitio Node Titan Thunderbolt 3 eGPU delivers desktop-class gaming, professional video editing, and graphics performance to notebook, all-in-one, and small form factor computers without expansion slots.

I can’t wait to check out that ThunderBay Flex 8, if I’m being honest. That sounds pretty cool, and it’s this and products like it that makes me excited for CES every year.

Thanks so much to OWC for helping to make this possible for all of us and continuing to support our great Apple-focused community again and again. Check out OWC’s CES 2020 Featured Products, and stay tuned for more great stuff!