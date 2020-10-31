Raptic Air is Raptic’s newest addition to their protective line of cases. Made with dual machined metal bumpers for improved protection, it is Raptic’s most protective case, tested to survive up to 13 foot drops on concrete. Not only is it protective, but it also comes in a variety of colors including red, clear, blue, smoke, and our personal in-house favorites, pink gradient and blue gradient. In fact, I’ve had my iPhone 12 Pro in the Raptic Air Blue Gradient case since it arrived, and the scheme is the perfect match for the Pacific Blue color of my new phone.

Raptic Duo Wireless Charger

In this day and age, most of us have found ourselves needing to get creative with our work spaces. Raptic Duo Wireless Charger is the best desk accessory to declutter and charge multiple items at once, while keeping a sleek, slim profile. Made with vegan leather and anodized aluminum, Raptic Duo Wireless Charger is a luxury wireless charger for your luxury iPhone 12. It’s on sale for a reduced price of $39.99 for a short period of time. Take advantage of the sale while you can!

Raptic Trek AirPods Pro Case

Ok ok, we know it’s not specifically for iPhone 12, but if you haven’t gotten a case for your AirPods yet, you’re now in luck! Raptic Trek for AirPods Pro and AirPods 1/2 is encased with a heavy duty machined metal bumper to protect your device, and form the best protective Apple Airpods case. Trek also comes with a detachable carabiner for easy on-the-go access to your AirPods on backpacks, jeans, or whatever your heart desires.