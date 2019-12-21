Promo Codes for Remote: Control Your Mac’s Keyboard, Mouse, Apps, and More with your iPhone [Sponsored]

It is once again my great pleasure to welcome back Evgeny Cherpak as our TMO sponsor this week with Remote, his app that lets you use your iPhone to control your Keyboard, Mouse, Apps, System Commands, Media Controls and more. You may have seen or heard me talk about this before, but now you can try it for free. And, if you’re quick, you can unlock all of its features for free, too, with the promo codes we have at the bottom of the post here.

Installing and Unlocking

The codes below are one-time use each, but it’s worth testing to see if you can get a free copy.

First, download the Remote, Mouse & Keyboard app from the iOS App Store.

Then, go back to the App Store and tap on your picture in the upper right corner to bring up your account details.

From there, click on Redeem Gift Card or Code .

. Next, tap You can also enter your code manually and paste or type in one of the codes below and tap Redeem .

and paste or type in one of the codes below and tap . If you’re the first to use that particular code, you win!

Even if you don’t find an unused code, you can use the input functionality as well as some basic features for free. Once you’re hooked, go ahead and purchase a subscription for $1.99/mo, $6.49/year, or $9.99 lifetime.

Once you’ve got the app installed on your iOS device, it’s time to install the free companion app, Remote for Mac, on every Mac you wish to control. After that, you’re off to the races. Or, more aptly, you’re able to stay right on your couch and control all your computers with ease.

Control Catalina’s Music from the Couch

Remote from Evgeny Cherpak can do so many things, but one of the best use cases is just controlling your Music. Your Mac can be hooked up to all your speakers – either directly or via AirPlay 2 – and by using Remote to control your Mac and let it play your music, you don’t risk everyone hearing every sound that your iPhone wants to make, too!

Remote Restarts, Shutdowns, Troubleshooting, and More

We’ve been talking on Mac Geek Gab a lot lately about how some Macs won’t properly wake external monitors every time. No worries if you’ve got Remote installed. Just use it to sleep your Mac and try waking again. If that fails, you can use Remote to restart your Mac properly, without risking the harm that comes along with just yanking power or forcing your Mac to shut off.

These are but a few of the ways you can use Remote, and that’s the app’s true beauty: its yours to use as you please, integrating into your life the way it works best for you. Remote is simultaneously simple and flexible, and I have no doubt you’ll find many ways of using it!

Thanks again to Evgeny Cherpak for making Remote and for sponsoring TMO here this week. And good luck with the codes!

The codes are:

