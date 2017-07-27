SPONSOR: DRmare Lossless M4V Converter for Mac

I’m happy to thank DRmare for sponsoring TMO this week with DRmare M4V Converter for Mac. I’ve talked extensively on Mac Geek Gab and here on TMO about how DRM-removal software, used properly and legally, can help you free up your content and encourage you to actually buy the movies you want to have.
Digital Rights Management (DRM) can make it difficult for you to watch and access your movies when and where you want, and DRmare can make it so your iTunes purchases are available in any media player you choose, including your Plex library, VLC, Infuse, WALTR, and more.
As a leading-edge iTunes DRM removal tool, DRmare M4V Converter is developed with the latest DRM decryption algorithm which promises high-level performance. Generally speaking, it can run at 30X speed which means it is the fastest iTunes video converter you can currently find in the market. And, unlike the traditional video recording method that would cause quality loss used by other iTunes video tools, DRmare M4V Converter produces lossless video quality without touching the original video and audio tracks, working in a similar way as Requiem, the best known iTunes DRM removal freeware.
I’ve tested DRmare here this week, and it worked flawlessly at stripping the DRM from a purchased iTunes movie without losing any obvious quality or features. DRmare preserves your full AC3 5.1 surround sound, closed captions and, perhaps most importantly, all subtitles, too!
Usage is easy. Just launch DRmare, tell it which movie to convert, and let it do it’s thing. Based on our testing it works with the latest macOS Sierra 10.12.6 and iTunes 12.6.2.20.
The main screen of DRmare M4V Converter is split into 3 parts: the top menu, the bottom menu and the conversion area in the middle. It is easy for everyone to convert any iTunes movie or TV episode to DRM-free formats for any device.
Pros:
- Well-designed user interface.
- Supports iTunes movie purchases and rentals, though please be aware of the legalities in your local area.
- Good file formats supported.
- Provide lossless output video quality.
- Keep closed captions, AC3 5.1 audio.
- Very impressive conversion speed.
- Work perfectly with the latest iTunes.
Cons:
- Some profiles are outdated.
DRmare M4V Converter supports multiple output formats like MP4, M4V, AVI, MKV, MOV, MPG, TS, TRP, MP3 and many popular devices, such as iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, Windows phones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and more. You can freely and flexibly customize the subtitles, audio tracks, video bit rate, codec, and size to make your new videos look more personalized.
DRmare M4V Video Converter integrates DRM removal and video conversion functions for iTunes movies and TV shows and offers a convenient solution to unlock iTunes videos’ DRM protection. This means as an iTunes user you can get full control of the media you have legally purchased.
