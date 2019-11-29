Convert MKV to MP4 with VideoProc. 60% Off for Black Friday [Sponsored]

Please join us in thanking VideoProc from Digiarty for sponsoring us here at TMO this week. Digiarty makes some great apps for managing our iDevices as well as the media we use on them, and VideoProc can help make life easier converting your MKV videos to MP4.

Download Video and Audio

VideoProc can also easily download videos and convert their video or just their audio to a variety of formats playable by your Mac and iOS devices. That means you could take an online video and download it for offline viewing on the airplane the next time you fly. This is great for all those concert videos, podcasts, and other long-form footage posted these days.

Feature-rich Editing, 4K Video Compression, and Flexible Screen Recording

4K Movies can look great on your TV, but they take up a lot of room, and you might not need that on your iPhone or iPad when watching on the plane. For this, VideoProc offers 6 ways to resize large 4K videos shot by GoPro, iPhone, DJI, DSLR and other devices with highest possible quality.

While converting your movies, you can cut, merge, crop, rotate, add effects, adjust contrast, stabilize, de-fisheye, add watermarks and more, all from right within VideoProc.

And it’s not just pre-recorded movies that work with VideoProc. You can use it to record all or part of your Mac, iPhone, and iPad screen in 3 modes. You can aslo draw, highlight, apply chromakey, customize recording quality, output format and more.

Hardware Transcoding

Your Mac has a powerful CPU and GPU, and VideoProc stands ready to take full advantage of those plus any other hardware transcoding engines your Mac might have at-the-ready. VideoProc is built to adopt Level-3 Hardware Acceleration powered by Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA GPUs, delivering 47x faster processing speed while leaving your CPU free to do other tasks. This will all happen automatically, but you can go in and tweak it if you want to have some geeky fun here!

VideoProc really is built to give you control over what you do with your videos. And you can download it for free to try it out, and then save 60% through Black Friday with their special deal!