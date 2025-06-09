Apple Officially Announced visionOS 26 With Eye Scrolling, Spatial Widgets, Expanded Shared Spatial Experiences, and More

Apple just previewed visionOS 26, the next big update for Apple Vision Pro, and it’s packed with features that make the headset feel faster, more natural, and more social. From eye-scrolling in Safari to customizable spatial widgets, Apple is clearly doubling down on comfort, customization, and collaborative experiences.

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s new in visionOS 26.

Eye Tracking Gets an Upgrade With Eye Scrolling

visionOS 26 introduces eye scrolling, allowing users to scroll webpages and app content in Safari just by looking. It’s designed to reduce the need for physical gestures or external input, streamlining how you interact with long-form content.

This works hand-in-hand with the Vision Pro’s already powerful eye-tracking tech, and Apple says it enhances accessibility and comfort for longer sessions.

Spatial Widgets Come to Home View

You can now pin spatial widgets in your environment. Imagine real-time weather, calendar, or system status info floating next to your apps. These widgets are glanceable and interactive. Apple says they’ll also be customizable in size and placement within your space.

SharePlay Expands to Shared Spatial Experiences

With visionOS 26, SharePlay isn’t just about watching together. It now lets multiple users share and interact with the same spatial environment. That means co-browsing, co-presenting, and even spatial gaming with others wearing a Vision Pro, all synced in real time.

Apple demoed this with Photos and Freeform, but hinted that more apps will support it soon.

New Hand Gestures and Navigation Improvements

Apple added new system-level gestures to make navigation easier. While they didn’t go into full detail, the gestures include quick-access shortcuts for the Home View, Control Center, and volume adjustment.

This on the existing gesture system, reducing the use of physical buttons and making the experience feel more fluid.

Broader Controller Support, Including PS VR2

In a surprise move, Apple confirmed that visionOS 26 will support PlayStation VR2 controllers, expanding Vision Pro’s compatibility with third-party input devices. It’s an entirely different experience for a more immersive gaming in spatial apps.

More Realistic Personas With Better Hair, Neck, and Makeup Rendering

Apple’s digital avatars are getting a visual upgrade. In visionOS 26, Personas now feature more accurate rendering for hair, makeup, and neck appearance, making them feel less uncanny and more human-like.

Apple says this improves how you appear in SharePlay, video calls, and other spatial interactions. While they’re still not photorealistic, the improvements make Personas more expressive and less awkward to use in everyday scenarios.