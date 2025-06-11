Genmoji 2.0: What’s New, What’s Missing, and How to Make Yours Better

Apple is bringing Genmoji 2.0 to OS 26. You can now combine two emoji to create a single, expressive image or use typed descriptions to generate new ones from scratch. The Image Playground also gets deeper customization tools, letting you adjust hairstyles and facial features based on real photos.

Sure, it’s not the AI upgrade people were hoping for. But before writing Genmoji off as a gimmick, it’s worth taking a closer look. There’s more substance here than you’d expect, especially if you care about personalization or creative messaging.

What’s New With Genmoji 2.0

Combine Two Emojis Into One

Genmoji 2.0 introduces a new compositing system that lets you merge two standard emojis into a unique, AI-generated image. Think of it like emoji fusion. You can select a base emoji like a pair of sunglasses and a cat to make a blended image that represents both. I know, I know, making cool cats isn’t the best way to use AI. But you have to admit that it’s playful, expressive, and a big leap from static emoji reactions.

Description-Based Emoji Generation

You’re no longer limited to picking emojis, you can now describe what you want. Enter a phrase like “grumpy alien chef,” and Genmoji will create a visual representation using Apple’s on-device image generation tools. This bridges the gap between emoji and AI image generation, giving users more creative freedom when expressing mood or tone.

More Customization in Image Playground

Image Playground now lets you tweak individual attributes like hairstyle, accessories, and facial expressions. You can base Genmoji on real people’s photos (within privacy constraints), and fine-tune their features before sharing. These tools make Genmoji more personal, which is ideal for users who want their emoji to reflect real-world relationships or unique visual flair.

What’s Still Missing

I’m being pedantic here, but since we’re getting Genmoji 2.0 instead of Siri 2.0, I don’t think it’s too much to ask for these as well.

Dynamic Reaction Genmoji

Genmoji 2.0 still operates as a static image-generation tool. While the output is more expressive, it doesn’t support reactive or animated forms that change based on context. That’s something users expected after years of dynamic stickers and Memojis.

Third-Party App Integration

There’s no indication that Genmoji creations can be used outside of Apple apps like Messages or FaceTime. Developers weren’t given API access to embed Genmoji in their own platforms (e.g. Discord, Slack), which limits the tool’s reach.

Editing After Generation

Once a Genmoji is created, you can’t revisit it and change a specific detail (like swapping out the background or tweaking an accessory). This limits the creative process to trial-and-error, rather than iterative design.

How to Make Your Genmoji Better

Start With a Strong Prompt

Image Playground now lets you mix emojis with text descriptions. Be specific—use clear words like “grumpy cat with sunglasses” or “bald man with chef hat.” The more detailed the prompt, the better the composition.

Use Personal Photos for Customization

Apple Intelligence can use your own photos to guide hairstyle, facial features, and more. Uploading a well-lit portrait helps Image Playground match your style more accurately. This is how you get Genmoji that actually look like you.

Edit Facial Expressions and Accessories

Genmoji 2.0 adds editing controls for expressions, outfits, and props. After generating a draft, adjust the emotion sliders or change the accessories to refine your Genmoji. You’ll get closer to what you imagined without starting from scratch.

Save Multiple Versions

Since editing after creation isn’t supported, generate a few variants up front. Save different versions with slight changes in mood, color, or outfit so you have options when chatting. It saves time and gives you range.

Genmoji 2.0 may not be the most groundbreaking update Apple Intelligence has to offer, but it’s still one of the more polished features you can try right now. If you’re curious about everything else Apple introduced at WWDC 2025, we’ve put together a roundup of the standout announcements you might’ve missed.