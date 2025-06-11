macOS Tahoe vs Sequoia: What’s Actually Different?

macOS Tahoe (or macOS 26) is sleek, refined, and a very design-forward update. But beyond the visual polish, what’s actually new? It introduces Apple Intelligence features, a more iOS-like UI, and better visionOS integration. Still, at first glance, Sequoia brought more to the table, especially with the debut of Apple Intelligence and new Continuity tools.

Yes, it’s early to compare. Sequoia still has a few point releases left, and Tahoe is just getting started with its first Developer Beta. However, even now, the differences are worth considering. Let’s take a closer look.

macOS Sequoia vs Tahoe at a Glance: Key Differences

Before we get into the nitty gritty, here’s a quick overview of what the macOS Tahoe offers versus its predecessor.

Features macOS Sequoia (2024) macOS Tahoe (2025) UI Design Standard macOS Ventura/Sonoma design Liquid Glass UI with translucent menus, colored folders, and redesigned cursor Continuity iPhone Mirroring (control iPhone from Mac) Launch iPhone apps from Mac, Live Activities sync, updated Control Center continuity Productivity Tools Window Tiling, Passwords app, Safari Highlights Spotlight upgrades (run shortcuts, send messages), improved phone integration Phone Features FaceTime enhancements Full Phone app for calls, voicemail, and recent activity Gaming N/A New Games app, Game Mode Overlay, Metal 4 engine AI & Automation Apple Intelligence: Writing Tools, Genmoji, Image Playground, ChatGPT via Siri Expanded AI actions, third-party access to Apple Intelligence models Compatibility Intel and Apple Silicon Macs Final version to support Intel Macs (no support for models pre-2019)

What To Expect When Moving From macOS Sequoia to Tahoe

Apple Intelligence Features

Okay, let’s discuss the elephant in the room: Apple Intelligence. The rollout has been uneven at best. While the idea of a private, on-device LLM sounded groundbreaking, many users felt underwhelmed by the limited features actually available at launch. And now with macOS Tahoe, Apple is finally beginning to flesh it out.

In Tahoe, Apple Intelligence expands its capabilities, particularly around visual understanding and productivity. You’ll be able to generate custom Genmoji and images through Image Playground, access Smart Summaries in Mail for order tracking, and use enhanced Shortcuts with intelligent actions like rewriting text or creating graphics.

There’s also Live Translation, which can translate calls and texts in real time, but that’s more useful on iOS than macOS for now. These features will still be exclusive to Apple Silicon Macs, so Intel users won’t get access. And remember that the most anticipated upgrade, a personalized Siri, is still delayed until early 2026.

UI Changes

macOS Tahoe introduces a more refined and minimal design, but don’t expect a full redesign like we saw with Big Sur. The biggest visual update is in the Control Center. It now mirrors the iOS-style Control Center introduced in iOS 18, with quick-access toggles, media controls, and customizable widgets that live right in the top-right menu bar.

You’ll also notice subtle polish throughout the system: smoother animations, bolder icon treatments, and better alignment between macOS and visionOS design elements. Apple appears to be future-proofing macOS for better synergy across platforms. It’s not a drastic change, but it feels cleaner, tighter, and more modern, especially if you’re coming from Sequoia.

visionOS Compatibility

It’s no secret that the Apple Vision Pro’s launch felt underwhelming. While calling it a flop might be harsh, its adoption was far from the success Apple hoped for. The reasons vary, from the steep price tag to limited use cases, but the biggest one might be that it felt more like a flashy prototype than a practical tool. Although impressive, the tech lacked day-to-day utility.

macOS Tahoe, paired with visionOS 26, could change that. With deeper integration between platforms, Apple is positioning the Mac and Vision Pro as complementary devices, not separate ecosystems. Developers now have better tools to build for spatial computing directly from macOS, and features like shared app states and desktop-to-visionOS handoff make the headset feel more grounded. If Apple can make these workflows fluid and useful, the Vision Pro might finally find its footing.

Mac Model Support

This one’s bound to spark debate. Apple is clearly phasing out older Macs… fast. macOS Tahoe officially drops support for all Intel-based models. That means even relatively recent machines with high-end specs are now left behind. It’s been five years since Apple introduced the M1 chip, but the cutoff still feels sudden for many users.

Still, it’s a logical move. Apple Intelligence will be central to future updates, and the on-device LLM requires Apple Silicon to run efficiently. Removing Intel support also signals the end of Hackintosh machines, tightening control over the ecosystem. If you’re not on M1 or later, it may be time to upgrade.

Should You Download macOS Tahoe?

Unless you own an Intel-based Mac, you’ll eventually have to download macOS Tahoe. But for now, I suggest exploring macOS Sequoia. We still have a few point releases for macOS 15 before fall, although don’t get your hopes up on any more new features. Apple will probably focus on fine tuning the system.

That said, the Developer Beta for macOS Tahoe is already live. If you’re a developer, power user, or just someone who enjoys testing early builds, you can try it now through your Apple Developer account. The Public Beta might drop in a few weeks based on Apple’s usual release cycle.