Apple AirPods and Beats Receive New Firmware Updates

Apple released new firmware updates on Tuesday, June 25th, for various AirPods models and some Beats products.

The update targets AirPods 2, 3, and Max, AirPods Pro (first and second generation), Beats Fit Pro, and Powerbeats Pro.

Specific models received different version numbers:

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C): 6F8

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning): 6F8

Powerbeats Pro: 6F8

Beats Fit Pro: 6F8

AirPods Pro (1st generation): 6A326

AirPods (3rd generation): 6A326

AirPods (2nd generation): 6A326

AirPods Max: 6A326

While Apple hasn’t provided information about the update’s contents, it likely focuses on bug fixes and general performance improvements. A more substantial update is expected to arrive later in 2024 alongside iOS 18 like head nod controls, better call quality, and spatial audio in gaming, as revealed at WWDC. Here’s everything that’s new.

If you’re not sure how to update the firmware on your AirPods, follow these simple steps:

Connect your AirPods to your iOS device.

Open the Settings app.

Go to Bluetooth and tap the info (i) icon next to your AirPods

Check the firmware version

If the firmware version is not up to date, put your AirPods Pro 2 into their charging case and connect the charging cable. Then, place the AirPods case near your iPhone or iPad, and the firmware should update automatically. There is no option to force an update manually.

But why is firmware update important? Firmware is like a secret instruction manual for your device. It keeps things running smoothly (think bug fixes), protects from security threats, and even helps your device work better with new changes in the technology, including new features.

Here is the information on previous firmware update if you want to have a look at it.