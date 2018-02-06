When you use the Terminal method, you can keep using your Mac as the update downloads and the initial installation will take place in the background.
macOS Sierra: Troubleshooting Mac Auto Unlock With Apple Watch
In order to use this feature your devices need to meet a couple of requirements.
Here's How To Protect Yourself From The iCloud Extortionists (Update)
You may have read in the news that a hacker group is holding a number of iCloud accounts for ransom. If Apple doesn’t pay a certain amount of money by April 7, the hackers will reset the accounts and remotely wipe iOS devices. Andrew Orr shows us how to protect your Apple ID.
Private Browsing Mode isn't Just for Porn
Not sure why you might need to use private browsing mode in Safari, Firefox, or Chrome on your Mac? Here’s how to enable the feature, and some ideas on how it can help online.
Here's How to Check and Troubleshoot the Wattage on Your MacBook's Charger
Curious to see if your MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro charger is outputting the wattage you expect? Here’s how to check it out and troubleshoot any problems you may find.
How to Disable Amazon's Photo on Delivery Feature
Amazon may be snapping pics of your house with its Photo on Delivery service. If that’s a little too creepy for you here’s how to turn it off.
How to Protect Yourself from Phishing Scams, and How to Recover if You Get Hooked
Here’s what to do if you think you were just tricked by a phishing email or message, and what to look for to minimize the risk of getting hooked.
How to Use YouTube Stories to add Backgrounds, Stickers, and Music
YouTube Stories will be rolling out gradually. If you see the option in the app, you’re a beta tester.
How to Manage Slack Notifications on macOS and iOS
Andrew Orr shows us how to tame the beast called Slack.
iOS 11: How to Save a Webpage as PDF & Store in Files App
In iOS 11, John shows how to create a PDF of a webpage, save it in Files, rename it and delete it.
How to Get Around One of the Most Annoying macOS (non) Features
One of the most annoying features of macOS is the persistent notification of available software updates. John shows how to get back in control.
iOS: 8 Ways to Enhance Your Privacy & Security in Safari
Apple provides several settings in iOS that enable better privacy and security in the Safari browser. John shows how to set these up.
How to Use Siri to Set Alarms on HomePod
Siri can set one-time alarms and recurring alarms.
macOS: What is Purgeable Storage on Your Hard Drive?
What is purgeable storage, and is there a way to manually clear it out and reclaim storage space?
How to Set Up Family Sharing on iOS 11
Keep in mind that you can only set up and delete two family sharing groups per year.
Enable Grayscale on Apple Devices to Save Battery and Your Eyesight
Using grayscale on Apple devices can have several benefits.
Here's How to Stream Spotify on HomePod
Fret not, it’s possible to stream Spotify on HomePod.
How to Set up HomePod and Start Listening to Music
To set up HomePod you’ll need an iPhone or iPad running iOS 11.2.5, which is the latest update.
How to Fix iCloud Contacts Syncing With the Nuclear Option
Mac Geek Gab listener Chris has a solution to fix iCloud contacts, and it’s called the nuclear option.
iOS: How to Create an iCloud Website For Your Photos
Creating a special shared album will let you create an iCloud website that anyone who has the URL can view.