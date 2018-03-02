When you use the Terminal method, you can keep using your Mac as the update downloads and the initial installation will take place in the background.
How to Discover Free iOS Apps on the App Store With IFTTT
One is to get email notifications and the other will give you regular notifications via the IFTTT app.
macOS: Use Apple Configurator 2 to Rearrange iOS Apps
Apple Configurator 2 lets you deploy iPads, iPhones, iPod touch, and Apple TVs in your school or business.
macOS Sierra: Troubleshooting Mac Auto Unlock With Apple Watch
In order to use this feature your devices need to meet a couple of requirements.
Apple Watch: How to Use Power Saving Mode During Workouts
The Apple Watch has a built-in mode that’ll disable cellular functionality and the heart-rate sensor when you’re working out, meaning that you’ll get a big boost to your battery life. Today’s Quick Tip is all about how to enable this handy feature!
Here's How To Protect Yourself From The iCloud Extortionists (Update)
You may have read in the news that a hacker group is holding a number of iCloud accounts for ransom. If Apple doesn’t pay a certain amount of money by April 7, the hackers will reset the accounts and remotely wipe iOS devices. Andrew Orr shows us how to protect your Apple ID.
macOS: How to Empty the Mac Trash with a Keyboard Shortcut
Watch out though, this shortcut can be dangerous.
6 Female App Developers and the Apps and Games They Create
They aren’t just about the apps, they’re about the women behind them.
iOS 11: Closing All Open Safari Tabs
Today’s Quick Tip is all about how to close tabs in Safari on your iPhone or iPad—without having to interact with each one individually. Yes, you can get rid of all of them at once, and it’s simple!
Private Browsing Mode isn't Just for Porn
Not sure why you might need to use private browsing mode in Safari, Firefox, or Chrome on your Mac? Here’s how to enable the feature, and some ideas on how it can help online.
macOS: How to Change Your Mac AirDrop Settings
Finding AirDrop on the Mac is easy. The default Finder setting has it appear in the sidebar to the left.
Here's How to Check and Troubleshoot the Wattage on Your MacBook's Charger
Curious to see if your MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro charger is outputting the wattage you expect? Here’s how to check it out and troubleshoot any problems you may find.
How to Listen to a Rain Storm on Your HomePod
Want to listen to a gentle rain storm on your HomePod or Amazon Echo to help you relax? It’s easy if you know what to say.
iOS: How to Change iOS AirDrop Settings on Your iPhone and iPad
AirDrop is a feature on Apple devices that lets you wirelessly share files with other Apple devices.
How to Disable Amazon's Photo on Delivery Feature
Amazon may be snapping pics of your house with its Photo on Delivery service. If that’s a little too creepy for you here’s how to turn it off.
Get Free Bitcoins from 64 Faucets That Pay
Bryan Chaffin explains how Bitcoin faucets work and which faucets you can trust to pay. [Update: Added new faucets, upgraded another, and testing two more. – Bryan]
How to Manage Hey Siri With Multiple Apple Devices
HomePod responds to most Hey Siri requests, even if there are other capable devices nearby.
Problems with Alphabetizing Mac Launchpad
It turns out that it’s not an issue with macOS High Sierra.
How to Protect Yourself from Phishing Scams, and How to Recover if You Get Hooked
Here’s what to do if you think you were just tricked by a phishing email or message, and what to look for to minimize the risk of getting hooked.
How to Use YouTube Stories to add Backgrounds, Stickers, and Music
YouTube Stories will be rolling out gradually. If you see the option in the app, you’re a beta tester.